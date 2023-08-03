Baseball: Kikuchi earns 9th win as Blue Jays snap skid against O’s

Newsfrom Japan

Toronto Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi held the Baltimore Orioles to one run over six innings to help his side win 4-1 and snap a three-game skid on Wednesday.

Kikuchi (9-3) logged back-to-back wins after striking out three while allowing six hits and a walk at Rogers Centre.

He had not won consecutive outings since winning three straight starts in April.

The Japanese southpaw allowed his only run on Adley Rutschman’s RBI single that tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fifth.

The Blue Jays scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth after Shintaro Fujinami replaced Orioles starter Grayson Ro...