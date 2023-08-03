Japan, U.S., S. Korea mull regular summits to demonstrate close ties

Newsfrom Japan

Japan, the United States and South Korea are considering making their trilateral summits a regular event to demonstrate their close ties amid growing security threats from North Korea and China, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

The plan is likely to be discussed when U.S. President Joe Biden hosts the leaders of the two Asian security allies on Aug. 18 at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, near Washington, the sources said.

The three-way summit, involving Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, is scheduled to be held as Pyongyang’s nuclea...