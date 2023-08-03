Mario, Zelda help Nintendo log record sales, profits in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Nintendo Co. said Thursday it marked record sales and profits for the three months ended June as the gaming giant received a boost from brisk sales of the latest Legend of Zelda title and the blockbuster success of the Super Mario Bros. movie.

Its operating profit for the fiscal first quarter jumped 82.4 percent from a year earlier to 185.44 billion yen ($1.3 billion), with net profit soaring 52.1 percent to 181.02 billion yen. Sales grew 50.0 percent to 461.34 billion yen.

The results came as “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” the newest iteration of the popular action game launched...