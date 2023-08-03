Football: Nadeshiko Japan prepare for World Cup showdown with Norway

Newsfrom Japan

Members of the Japanese women’s football team practiced Thursday in Christchurch ahead of their Women’s World Cup last-16 clash with Norway.

Nadeshiko Japan head into Saturday’s showdown at Wellington Regional Stadium in a confident mood after clinching first place in Group C with a 4-0 demolition of Spain at the same ground Monday.

Most of Thursday’s session at their camp in Christchurch was closed to outsiders, with captain Saki Kumagai and teammates seen warming up during the 15-minute portion open to the public.

Defender Shiori Miyake prepared separately at the team hotel after hurting her...