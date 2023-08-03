Football: Japan midfielder Kamada headed to Lazio: Reports

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada has agreed to terms with Italian Serie A side Lazio, multiple Italian media outlets reported Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was out of contract after six years with German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt that included one season on loan to Belgian side Sint-Truiden.

Kamada had apparently agreed to terms with rival Italian club AC Milan, but no deal was finalized due to policy changes within the organization. Lazio was second in Italy’s top flight last season and will play in the European Champions League this season.

Kamada turned pro straight out of high school ...