Football: Belgium scoring leader Ueda joins Dutch champions Feyenoord

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Ayase Ueda, who led Belgium’s top flight with 22 goals last season, has signed a five-year deal with Feyenoord, the reigning Dutch champions announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old Ueda joined Belgian side Cercle Bruge last summer from J-League J1 club Kashima Antlers, with whom he turned pro out of university.

As Dutch Eredivisie champions last season, Feyenoord will compete in this year’s European Champions League.