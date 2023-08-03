Football: Belgium scoring leader Ueda joins Dutch champions Feyenoord

Sports

Japan forward Ayase Ueda, who led Belgium’s top flight with 22 goals last season, has signed a five-year deal with Feyenoord, the reigning Dutch champions announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old Ueda joined Belgian side Cercle Bruge last summer from J-League J1 club Kashima Antlers, with whom he turned pro out of university.

As Dutch Eredivisie champions last season, Feyenoord will compete in this year’s European Champions League.

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer