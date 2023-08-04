Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street and pressured by speculation of further U.S. monetary tightening.
In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 177.22 points, or 0.55 percent, from Thursday to 31,982.06. The broader Topix index was down 8.46 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,259.89.
On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners included textile and apparel, rubber product, and electric power and gas issues.
At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 142.58-59 yen compared with 142.47-57 yen in New York and 142.89-91 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. ...