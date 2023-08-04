Tokyo stocks directionless in morning as U.S. jobs data awaited

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were directionless Friday morning, as bargain-hunting following steep declines was offset by selling on caution ahead of U.S. employment data that could suggest prolonged U.S. monetary tightening.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 28.34 points, or 0.09 percent, from Thursday to 32,130.94. The broader Topix index was down 0.99 point, or 0.04 percent, at 2,267.36.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by textile and apparel, rubber product and pharmaceutical issues.