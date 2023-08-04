Japan PM tells ministers to get Osaka Expo preparations on track

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday instructed relevant ministers to hasten preparations for the World Exposition in Osaka in 2025, as progress in the construction of pavilions for the event is far behind schedule.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after meeting with Kishida that the premier called for “smooth coordination” between participating countries and domestic constructors.

World Expo minister Naoki Okada and infrastructure minister Tetsuo Saito also joined the gathering. The expo is slated to run for six months from April 2025 on the a...