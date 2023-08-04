Baseball: Ohtani exits mound early, hits 40th homer in Angels’ loss

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 40th home run in a stellar offensive outing following an early exit from the mound, but his Los Angeles Angels could not hold on to the lead in an agonizing 5-3 loss Thursday to the Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners came back to win the battle of American League West divisional rivals as Cade Marlowe’s ninth-inning grand slam erased a 3-1 Angels advantage and consigned Carlos Estevez (5-2) to his first blown save of the season.

Ohtani went 2-for-2 with two walks and scored the tying run at 1-1 following his 14th stolen base at Angel Stadium, where crampi...