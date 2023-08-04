Tokyo stocks end slightly higher before U.S. jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Friday, as gains following steep losses earlier this week were capped by caution ahead of U.S. employment data that could foreshadow prolonged U.S. monetary tightening.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 33.47 points, or 0.10 percent, from Thursday to 32,192.75. The broader Topix index finished 6.28 points, or 0.28 percent, higher at 2,274.63.