China to lift anti-dumping tariffs on Australian barley

China’s Commerce Ministry said Friday it will lift anti-dumping tariffs on Australian barley imports that have been in place since May 2020, with dialogue between the countries growing in recent months.

Responding to the decision, Australia said it will drop a complaint to the World Trade Organization over the tariffs. Canberra added it expects Beijing to also remove duties on Australian wine and the related dispute process at the WTO will continue.

China claimed Australian barley was being sold at unfairly low prices when it imposed the tariffs following Australia’s call for an independent in...