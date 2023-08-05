Hong Kong holds exhibition in bid to preserve iconic neon legacy

Newsfrom Japan

An exhibition featuring some of Hong Kong’s most iconic glowing signs is being held with the event’s organizer aiming to preserve the city’s fading neon legacy amid a shift to light-emitting diode technology.

The exhibition, “Vital Signs,” at the Tai Kwun art center and running through Sept. 3, celebrates Hong Kong’s distinct visual identity through its iconic neon heritage.

Over 20 neon signs are featured, many of which have been conserved and recommissioned by the nonprofit organization Tetra Neon Exchange and are on public display for the first time.

Tai Kwun will also hold a series of even...