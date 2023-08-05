Football: Kamada seals move to Lazio in Italian Serie A

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada has joined Lazio, the Italian Serie A outfit announced Friday.

Kamada, who turned 27 on Saturday, has been a free agent since his contract at German side Eintracht Frankfurt expired at the end of last season. He had agreed on a move to AC Milan before their change of transfer plans left him searching for a different club.

Lazio, who will be in this season’s Champions League after finishing second in the league last term behind Napoli, posted a photo of Kamada holding a No. 6 shirt on social network Twitter, recently rebranded as “X.”

Kamada began his professional...