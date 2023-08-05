Football: Kamada seals move to Lazio in Italian Serie A

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada has joined Lazio, the Italian Serie A outfit announced Friday.

Kamada, who turned 27 on Saturday, has been a free agent since his contract at German side Eintracht Frankfurt expired at the end of last season. He had agreed on a move to AC Milan before their change of transfer plans left him searching for a different club.

Lazio, who will be in this season’s Champions League after finishing second in the league last term behind Napoli, posted a photo of Kamada holding a No. 6 shirt on social network Twitter, recently rebranded as “X.”

Kamada began his professional...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer