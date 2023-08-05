Baseball: Darvish's strong start not enough as Padres fall to Dodgers

Newsfrom Japan

Starter Yu Darvish tossed seven innings of two-run ball but received no decision after the San Diego Padres bullpen came undone in a 10-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. The veteran right-hander surrendered a solo home run to James Outman in the top of the second but otherwise kept the Dodgers in check, limiting them to five hits with four strikeouts and no walks. "I had some power in my pitches," said Darvish, who spent the final months of the 2017 season with the Dodgers. He left the mound with the Padres up 3-2 at Petco Park before the National League West-leading Dodgers turned ...