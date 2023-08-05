Football: Nagoya see off Niigata to put pressure on J1 leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya Grampus edged Albirex Niigata 1-0 in the J-League first division on Saturday, moving to within two points of leaders Vissel Kobe ahead of their weekend fixture. Playing a "home" game at Tokyo's National Stadium, Nagoya scored in the 14th minute through left wing-back Ryoya Morishita as Grampus legend and current Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic, who coached the club to their only J1 title in 2010, watched from among the crowd of 57,058. Grampus went ahead after Ryuji Izumi made a marauding run into the box and sent a cross from the right that took a slight deflection before being steered...