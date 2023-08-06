Japan traffic accident deaths up in Jan.-June for 1st rise in 10 yrs

Newsfrom Japan

The number of traffic accident deaths in Japan rose 2.1 percent to 1,182 in the first half of 2023 from a year earlier, marking the first increase in 10 years for a January-June period, according to recent police data. The National Police Agency attributed the increase to fewer deaths when restrictions on movement were in place during the pandemic and the subsequent return to normal when curbs were lifted. In May, the country downgraded the legal status of COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal influenza, marking a major shift in its approach after three years of dealing with the coronaviru...