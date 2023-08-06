Football: Furuhashi scores, assists in Celtic's opening win

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi scored one goal and set up another as champions Celtic got off to a winning start in the Scottish Premiership by powering past Ross County 4-2 at home on Saturday. The Premiership's reigning golden boot winner, who has extended his contract with the treble winners until 2027, side-footed home Liel Abada's pass from the right in the 26th minute at Celtic Park for a 2-0 lead. David Turnbull scored the 17th-minute opener before pouncing at the far post for Celtic's third in the 42nd minute. Furuhashi's chipped pass set up Matt O'Riley's fine finish for a 4-1 lead in ...