Baseball: Maeda earns 3rd win after 6 solid innings against D'backs

Newsfrom Japan

Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda struck out seven over six innings of one-run, two-hit baseball to pick up his third win in a 12-1 clobbering of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. Maeda (3-6) surrendered his only run on a solo shot from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the second inning, but went on to retire his last 14 batters in an 87-pitch effort at Target Field. Ryan Jeffers had two homers, a double and four RBIs for the Twins, while Michael A. Taylor and Max Kepler also went deep to give Maeda a 10-1 lead by the time he left the mound. "I was trying to attack the zone after my teammates...