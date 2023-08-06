Baseball: Stewart earns 2nd NPB win as Hawks outgun Fighters

Newsfrom Japan

The SoftBank Hawks' trailblazing American right-hander Carter Stewart Jr. earned his second Nippon Professional Baseball win Sunday after throwing five innings of one-run ball in a 6-1 decision against the Nippon Ham Fighters. Although he struggled to locate the zone at times, issuing six walks, the 23-year-old Stewart (2-2) allowed just three hits while striking out two as the Hawks secured the Pacific League series 2-1 at Es Con Field Hokkaido. The Hawks batters gave him a 2-0 lead in the third after loading up against Fighters starter Cody Ponce (0-4). They opened the scoring when Taiki Nar...