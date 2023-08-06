Football: Man Utd-linked keeper Suzuki to join Sint-Truiden on loan

Newsfrom Japan

Urawa Reds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who had been linked with a move to Manchester United over the summer, is joining Belgian club Sint-Truiden on a season-long loan deal, the J-League first-division club announced Sunday. The 20-year-old Urawa youth product, whose father is from Ghana, is a mainstay of the Japan under-22 side looking to qualify for next summer's Paris Olympics. "I made the decision with a resolution to make my dream come true," said Suzuki, who stands at 190 centimeters and is known for his athleticism. A member of Japan's 2021 Tokyo Olympics squad, Suzuki has not played in the...