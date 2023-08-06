Football: Nadeshiko Japan move to Auckland for World Cup quarterfinal

Newsfrom Japan

Members of the Japanese women's football team practiced Sunday in Auckland a day after securing their place in the Women's World Cup last eight with a 3-1 win over Norway. Following the round-of-16 victory in Wellington, Nadeshiko Japan shifted base to New Zealand's biggest city, where they will play Friday's quarterfinal at the iconic rugby venue Eden Park. Players involved against Norway, including captain Saki Kumagai and attacker Hinata Miyazawa, who leads the tournament with five goals, jogged as part of a light recovery session, while others played mini games and ran sprints during the r...