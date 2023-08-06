Services resume after over 1,000 trapped in train near Tokyo

Services resumed Sunday after over 1,000 passengers were trapped for nearly two hours in a train Saturday night near Tokyo, with some complaining of heatstroke and hyperventilation after it crashed into a power pole that had fallen onto the tracks, local authorities said. The driver and a passenger sustained light injuries after the JR train, which was temporarily operating for a fireworks festival, crashed into the pole at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, local police said. With temperatures soaring across the country, passengers were initially asked to stay inside the train for their own safety be...
