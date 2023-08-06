Football: Yokohama FC shock leaders Kobe, Marinos level on points

Newsfrom Japan

Shion Inoue and Ryoya Yamashita struck as Yokohama FC stunned leaders Vissel Kobe 2-0 at home in the J-League first division Sunday for their first league win in eight games. Kobe remain top on 44 points but Yokohama F Marinos, who drew 0-0 away to Urawa Reds, are level on points and trail only on goal difference. Third-place Nagoya Grampus sit on 42 points after their win on Saturday. Kobe's Daiju Sasaki headed over from a free kick in the 10th minute, but the visitors were put on notice eight minutes later when Yamashita turned a defender inside out near the byline, only to blast his effort ...