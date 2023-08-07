Tokyo stocks open lower after Wall St. losses last week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, weighed down by three straight days of declines on the Dow Jones index late last week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 265.12 points, or 0.82 percent, from Friday to 31,927.63. The broader Topix index was down 7.00 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,267.63.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners included marine transportation, wholesale, and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 141.86-89 yen compared with 141.71-81 yen in New York and 142.63-65 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Fr...