URGENT: Japan eyes Fukushima water release between late Aug. and early Sept.

Japan is considering beginning the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea between late August and early September, after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida returns from a trilateral summit with the United States and South Korea next week, government sources said Monday.

Kishida is expected to explain the water discharge plan to U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol when they meet at their three-way summit on Aug. 18 at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, near Washington, the sources said.

The government has be...