Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on bargain-hunting, weak U.S. market

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Monday morning, as modest bargain-hunting offset earlier losses on three straight days of declines on the Dow Jones index late last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 2.44 points, or 0.01 percent, from Friday to 32,190.31. The broader Topix index was up 6.82 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,281.45.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by farm and fishery stocks and mining shares, while decliners were led by bank and wholesale trade issues.