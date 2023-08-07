Tokyo stocks inch up on bargain hunting, earnings hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Monday, supported by bargain-hunting and optimism for solid earnings by many firms.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 61.81 points, or 0.19 percent, from Friday to 32,254.56. The broader Topix index finished 9.30 points, or 0.41 percent, higher at 2,283.93.

Gainers were led by farm and fishery, pharmaceutical and precision textile and apparel shares.