Japan gov’t warns of contract rows in private services for elderly

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese internal affairs ministry on Monday called for efforts to address a possible increase in contract disputes involving private-sector services for the elderly, with a survey showing that nearly 80 percent of providers do not explain important parts of the contracts to users.

Various services are currently offered to the elderly who live alone, including assistance with shopping, hospital visits, acting as personal guarantors, conducting funerals, and handling belongings after death.

But with no laws regulating such businesses and in the absence of government oversight, guidelines co...