Baseball: Orioles' Fujinami sets new speed mark in win over Mets

Baltimore Orioles hurler Shintaro Fujinami threw his fastest recorded pitch Sunday while helping his side to a 2-0 win over the visiting New York Mets. The Japanese right-hander's fastball was clocked at 102.6 miles (165 kilometers) per hour as he struck out his second batter, DJ Stewart, during a perfect eighth inning at Camden Yards. The pitch eclipsed a 101.4-mph Shohei Ohtani fastball known to be the fastest thrown by the two-way superstar in MLB. Fujinami struck out two and finished the frame in just nine pitches, all thrown for strikes, to earn his fourth hold as the Orioles extended the...