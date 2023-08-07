Baseball: Orioles' Fujinami sets new speed mark in win over Mets

Baltimore Orioles hurler Shintaro Fujinami threw his fastest recorded pitch Sunday while helping his side to a 2-0 win over the visiting New York Mets. The Japanese right-hander's fastball was clocked at 102.6 miles (165 kilometers) per hour as he struck out his second batter, DJ Stewart, during a perfect eighth inning at Camden Yards. The pitch eclipsed a 101.4-mph Shohei Ohtani fastball known to be the fastest thrown by the two-way superstar in MLB. Fujinami struck out two and finished the frame in just nine pitches, all thrown for strikes, to earn his fourth hold as the Orioles extended the...
Kyodo News

