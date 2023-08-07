Japan’s FY 2022 food self-sufficiency at 38%, still near record low

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s food self-sufficiency rate on a caloric intake basis stood at 38 percent in fiscal 2022, unchanged from the previous year but still near a record low, the farm ministry said Monday, adding pressure on the country to enhance food security.

When measured by production value, the rate was 58 percent, down 5 percentage points from fiscal 2021, the lowest among comparable data available since 1965, as an increase in global grain prices and the yen’s downtrend have raised the value of imports, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said.

The dwindling rate on a caloric intake ba...