Japan household spending in June falls 4.2%, down 4th month in row
Japan's household spending in June fell 4.2 percent from a year earlier, declining for the fourth consecutive month, government data showed Tuesday. Households of two or more people spent an average of 275,545 yen ($1,900), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. The data is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the country's gross domestic product.