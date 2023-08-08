Tokyo stocks open higher on U.S. stock rebound

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday, tracking the first rise of the Dow Jones index in four days overnight with concern receding over prolonged rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 125.28 points, or 0.39 percent, from Monday to 32,379.84. The broader Topix index was up 7.75 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,291.68. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, marine transportation and rubber product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 142.53-56 yen compared with 142.41-51 yen in Ne...