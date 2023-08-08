Japan's real wages fall in June for 15th month amid inflation

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's real wages in June fell 1.6 percent from a year earlier, declining for the 15th straight month, as salary increases failed to keep up with accelerating inflation, government data showed Tuesday. The drop in inflation-adjusted wages reflected higher food, energy and other prices on the back of Russia's war in Ukraine. Nominal wages, the average total cash earnings per worker including base and overtime pay, rose 2.3 percent to 462,040 yen ($3,200), increasing for the 18th consecutive month, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. Separate data showed that the nation's ho...