Tokyo stocks slightly higher in morning on Wall St. gains, weak yen

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Tuesday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, while sentiment was buoyed by the yen's depreciation against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 103.54 points, or 0.32 percent, from Monday to 32,358.10. The broader Topix index was up 7.01 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,290.94. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, electric power and gas, and food issues.