Tennis: Hibino wins singles, doubles titles at Prague Open

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Nao Hibino won two titles at the Prague Open on Monday after prevailing in both the singles and doubles finals in the Czech Republic's capital. Hibino saw off local favorite Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-1 for her third win on the WTA tour, her first trophy since the 2019 Japan Open. Earlier in the morning, the 28-year-old Hibino had completed her 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3 semifinal win over Jaqueline Cristian of Romania after the match was suspended overnight Sunday following delays due to rain. Hibino then claimed the doubles honor, also for the third time on the tour, as she partnered with Oksana Kal...