Tokyo stocks rise for 3rd straight day as weaker yen lifts exporters
Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday, extending their winning streak to three days, as the weakening yen against the U.S. dollar boosted autos, tech and other exporters. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 122.73 points, or 0.38 percent, from Monday at 32,377.29. The broader Topix index finished 7.80 points, or 0.34 percent, higher at 2,291.73. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, marine transportation and food issues.