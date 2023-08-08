Baseball: Senga earns 8th win as Mets rout Cubs

Newsfrom Japan

Kodai Senga picked up his eighth win Monday after the right-hander held the Chicago Cubs to two runs over six innings in the New York Mets' 11-2 clobbering. Senga (8-6) allowed seven hits and two walks at New York's Citi Field but had run support, especially from Pete Alonso, whose three-run first-inning home run and a two-run shot in the third off Drew Smyly (8-8) helped the Mets snap a six-game skid. "Alonso hit a home run for us at the start and allowed me to settle into the game comfortably," Senga said. "I've been pitching in the rain in my recent outings, but in part I'm finding my rhyth...