Football: Kawasaki sign veteran French forward Gomis

Newsfrom Japan

Former Lyon and Swansea forward Bafetimbi Gomis has joined Kawasaki Frontale, the J-League first-division club announced Tuesday. The 38-year-old, who represented France at the 2008 European Championships, has won two Asian Champions League titles with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in 2019 and 2021. The Saint-Ettiene youth product, who also played for French sides Troyes and Marseille, scored eight league goals for Turkish side Galatasaray last season. Kawasaki said the club is expecting Gomis to arrive in a week or two.