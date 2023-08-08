Baseball: Yamamoto wins 11th game as Buffaloes blank Marines

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto worked seven innings Tuesday to win his 11th game of the season in the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes' 2-0 win over the Lotte Marines. Yamamoto allowed four hits and walked two while striking out just four at Zozo Marine Stadium east of Tokyo. Winner of the Sawamura Award as Japan's most impressive starting pitcher the past two seasons, Yamamoto improved to 11-4, although his evening was not without a scare. First-inning doubles by Ryo Ota and Keita Nakagawa made it 1-0 against Lotte's Luis Castillo (2-3). Tomoya Mori drove in a third-inning insurance run with a routi...