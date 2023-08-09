Japan's expanded blacklist for exports to Russia takes effect

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's expanded blacklist for exports to Russia covering about 750 new items, including used cars, came into force Wednesday, aligning with sanctions imposed by the Group of Seven nations amid the war in Ukraine. Japan has already banned shipments to Russia of premium vehicles worth more than 6 million yen ($42,000) each from April last year, and the measures now additionally cover new and used gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles exceeding 1,900 cubic centimeters in engine capacity, electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as tires for large vehicles. Exports of other crucial goods, such as se...