Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses, weak tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday following losses on Wall Street overnight, dragged down by technology and bank shares. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 40.51 points, or 0.13 percent, from Tuesday to 32,336.78. The broader Topix index was down 5.99 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,285.74. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by bank, precision instrument and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 143.25-28 yen compared with 143.32-42 yen in New York and 143.07-09 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The euro was quoted at $1.0959-096...