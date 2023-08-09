Tokyo stocks fall in morning on growing concerns over Chinese economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning as weak economic data from China strengthened concerns over the outlook for its economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 135.66 points, or 0.42 percent, from Tuesday to 32,241.63. The broader Topix index was down 9.38 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,282.35. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, machinery and bank issues.