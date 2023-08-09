Tokyo stocks fall in morning on growing concerns over Chinese economy

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning as weak economic data from China strengthened concerns over the outlook for its economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 135.66 points, or 0.42 percent, from Tuesday to 32,241.63. The broader Topix index was down 9.38 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,282.35. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, machinery and bank issues.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Rowing