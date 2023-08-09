Football: Iniesta set to join Emirates Club in UAE after leaving Kobe

Newsfrom Japan

Former Barcelona and Vissel Kobe star Andres Iniesta is joining Emirates Club, the United Arab Emirates side announced Tuesday on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. Iniesta joined Kobe in the J-League in the summer of 2018 and helped them claim their first major title with the Emperor's Cup on New Year's Day in 2020. The 39-year-old struggled for playing time last season, however, and left the club in July. The Spaniard won his country's first World Cup in 2010, sandwiched by European Championship triumphs in 2008 and 2012. Iniesta won La Liga nine times, the Champions League four time...