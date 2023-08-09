Biden will travel to Vietnam "shortly" as part of Asia outreach

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he is planning to visit Vietnam "shortly," as Washington seeks to strengthen ties with the Southeast Asian country in an attempt to counter China's growing influence in the region. Speaking at an off-camera campaign reception in New Mexico, Biden said, "I'm going to be going to Vietnam shortly because Vietnam wants to change our relationship and become a partner," according to a press pool report from the event. Biden did not specify when the trip would take place, according to the report. He is expected to travel to India in September to attend a summit o...