Man stabs, slashes 2 workers at Tokyo convenience store, flees scene

Newsfrom Japan

A man stabbed and slashed two employees at a convenience store in Tokyo before fleeing on a bicycle early Wednesday, police said. The man, who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, stabbed a worker in her 40s in the back and slashed the arm of another employee in his 60s at around 2:30 a.m., causing them severe injuries, police said. The man, who entered the store in Tokyo's Adachi Ward, stabbed the female employee at the cashier register and attacked the male worker in the backroom. He did not ask for money and left the store empty handed, police said. Another female employee called the...