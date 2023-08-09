Football: Yoshida eyeing return to Japan fold via LA Galaxy stint

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan captain Maya Yoshida on Tuesday vowed to return to the national team fold as he voiced his excitement at joining LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer. The 34-year-old, who played in three straight World Cups and captained the Samurai Blue in the latest edition in 2022 in Qatar, left German side Schalke at the end of last season after they were relegated from the Bundesliga's top tier. "My immediate target is to make the playoffs and perform well throughout the rest of the season to head to the Asia Cup (with Japan in Qatar in January)," Yoshida, who has not been called up by the natio...