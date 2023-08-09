Tokyo stocks fall as weak economic data add to China concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday, led by export-oriented auto and machinery issues, as weak Chinese economic data added to concerns over the outlook for the world's second-largest economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 172.96 points, or 0.53 percent, from Tuesday at 32,204.33. The broader Topix index finished 9.16 points, or 0.40 percent, lower at 2,282.57. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, machinery and rubber product issues.