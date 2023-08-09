Honda's net profit jumps twofold in April-June to 363.07 bil. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. said Wednesday its net profit for the April-June business period jumped more than twofold to 363.07 billion yen ($2.5 billion), helped by a strong recovery in automobile sales centered in the North American market. Operating profit rose 77.5 percent to 394.45 billion yen in the first quarter, while sales increased 20.8 percent to 4.62 trillion yen. The automaker maintained its outlook for the fiscal year ending March, forecasting a net profit of 800 billion yen, up 22.8 percent from a year earlier. It expects operating profit to rise 28.1 percent to 1 trillion yen and sales to ...