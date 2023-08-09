URGENT: Sony Group lifts full-year net profit forecast to 860 bil. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Group Corp. said Wednesday it lifted its net profit forecast for the year ending March next year to 860 billion yen ($6 billion) from an earlier projection of 840 billion yen, thanks to a better outlook for its entertainment business. Sales are now projected to be 12.2 trillion yen for the year, compared with an earlier estimate of 11.5 trillion yen. For the three months ended June, its net profit fell 16.7 percent from a year ago to 217.55 billion yen on sales of 2.96 trillion yen, up 32.9 percent.